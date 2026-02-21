Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $11.63 Million

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,095.10 or 0.03072055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market cap of $11.63 million and $5.04 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s genesis date was August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 1,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,550 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 1,374.62010428 with 5,549.59255874 in circulation. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,088.1072161 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.