Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 328.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Argus downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $232.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In other Badger Meter news, EVP Robert Wrocklage acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.35 per share, for a total transaction of $251,377.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,071.35. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.42 per share, with a total value of $502,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 40,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,781.46. This represents a 8.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.45%.The firm had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

