Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $12.96 Million Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 403,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of CNX Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $40.45 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.94. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNX Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

Featured Stories

