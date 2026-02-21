Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 913,853 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,853 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Roku worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Roku by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Roku Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $266,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,650.96. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $750,807.36. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,710 shares of company stock worth $22,761,608. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

