Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 895,530 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,530 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of UP Fintech worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $125,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.73 price objective on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on UP Fintech to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.49. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 27.42%.The business had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

UP Fintech Profile

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company’s primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

