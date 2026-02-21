Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 59,789 Shares of IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,789 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.65% of IMAX worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in IMAX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 467.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IMAX from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Key Stories Impacting IMAX

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple TV & F1 deal — IMAX will screen live Formula 1 races in U.S. IMAX theaters (reports say five races to start). This is potentially material: live sports can drive weekday and non-peak attendance, support premium pricing for big-format seats, and create a recurring revenue stream beyond film releases. It also strengthens IMAX’s strategic positioning with major content partners. Imax, Apple TV to broadcast F1 live on U.S. big screens under new deal

Local capacity upgrades & brand history — Reports of individual theaters upgrading to larger-format IMAX and retrospective pieces on the IMAX format underline continued demand for premium large-format experiences. These support long-term installed-base growth but have limited immediate impact on top-line unless scaled. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put-option activity — Traders bought an outsized volume of IMAX put options (18,484 puts; ~1,914% above average daily put volume). This indicates elevated bearish positioning or hedging and could increase implied volatility and short-term selling pressure if those positions represent directional bets. Traders Purchase Large Volume of IMAX Put Options (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. IMAX Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38.

IMAX Profile



IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

See Also

