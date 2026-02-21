Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 161,554 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 282.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,554 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Granite Construction worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 94.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 222.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $801,221.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $136.79.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 4.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

