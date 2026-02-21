Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $23.52 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 396,858 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,593.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 406,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 382,425 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 326,460 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Shares of NTLA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,488.93. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $95,756.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $935,072.88. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,051 shares of company stock valued at $488,600 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

