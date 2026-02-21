Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.39 Million Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,062 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of UiPath worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UiPath by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,153,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,040,367.85. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 950,048 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,744 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PATH opened at $10.81 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

