Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Key Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prometheus Energetics (a JV that includes Kratos) broke ground on a new solid rocket motor campus in Indiana—this expands Kratos’ propulsion/energetics capability and supports longer‑term revenue potential. Prometheus Energetics Breaks Ground

Prometheus Energetics (a JV that includes Kratos) broke ground on a new solid rocket motor campus in Indiana—this expands Kratos’ propulsion/energetics capability and supports longer‑term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Kratos announced expanded roles in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs—operational wins in high‑priority defense segments that support multi‑year growth expectations. Kratos Expands Role In Hypersonics

Kratos announced expanded roles in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs—operational wins in high‑priority defense segments that support multi‑year growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development—a technical contract that reinforces its addressable market in hypersonics. Hypersonic Materials Contract

Kratos won a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development—a technical contract that reinforces its addressable market in hypersonics. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures are effectively zero/ambiguous (likely a reporting/data quirk) and are unlikely to be a material driver of today’s move.

Reported short‑interest figures are effectively zero/ambiguous (likely a reporting/data quirk) and are unlikely to be a material driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target—this published target sits well below recent trading levels and can directly weaken sentiment and trigger selling pressure. UBS Initiates Coverage

UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target—this published target sits well below recent trading levels and can directly weaken sentiment and trigger selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders disclosed sales (SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares at ~$88.08; Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares at ~$90.91). While both still hold large positions, the filings read as near‑term profit taking and likely added to downward pressure. Insider Sale Filings Insider Sale Filings 2

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Shares of KTOS opened at $96.08 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $14,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,237 shares in the company, valued at $88,629,199.33. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,230.40. This represents a 76.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,407 shares of company stock worth $75,653,893. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.