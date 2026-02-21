Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,593 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 40,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,027,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,875.84. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,485,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 740,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,482,703.32. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 198,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

