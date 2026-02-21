Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 506,500 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2,427.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Federated Hermes worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Zacks Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

