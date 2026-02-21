JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 140,917 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $184,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3%

CPT stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.17 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,021 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $4,173,945.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,060,905.68. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.15.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

