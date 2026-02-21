JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 97,648 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $229,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 245.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 366,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,186 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

