JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,878,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $243,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,018,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $1,940,391.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $771,141.12. The trade was a 71.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $1,959,885.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,749.30. This represents a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $100.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

