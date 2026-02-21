JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,666,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,058,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $222,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 81.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

