JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $181.19 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 170.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $181,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Citigroup lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.36.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

