JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $196,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 349,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,812,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $392.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $397.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.