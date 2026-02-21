JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 956,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $191,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 240.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 78,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,371,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $1,091,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,185.04. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,579. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,625 shares of company stock worth $3,666,601. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $264.70 on Friday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $265.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day moving average is $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

