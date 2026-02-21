JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,160,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,951,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $236,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Key Stories Impacting FirstEnergy

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY2026: from $2.70 to $2.74; FY2027: from $2.90 to $2.96) and bumped its price target to $56 with an “Outperform” rating, signaling analyst confidence in FirstEnergy’s earnings trajectory and implying upside versus the current price. The Fly

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY2026: from $2.70 to $2.74; FY2027: from $2.90 to $2.96) and bumped its price target to $56 with an “Outperform” rating, signaling analyst confidence in FirstEnergy’s earnings trajectory and implying upside versus the current price. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and the earnings call reinforced the upbeat view: revenue beat and EPS slightly topped consensus; management reiterated an FY2026 EPS range (previously disclosed) that supports upward analyst revisions. This helps explain why analysts are raising estimates and the stock is moving up. Earnings Call Summary

Q4 2025 results and the earnings call reinforced the upbeat view: revenue beat and EPS slightly topped consensus; management reiterated an FY2026 EPS range (previously disclosed) that supports upward analyst revisions. This helps explain why analysts are raising estimates and the stock is moving up. Positive Sentiment: Operationally positive: a PR announces a new transmission substation and line to improve reliability for 6,000+ customers in Berks County — a visible example of grid investment that supports regulated-utility earnings growth and rate-base expansion. PR Newswire

Operationally positive: a PR announces a new transmission substation and line to improve reliability for 6,000+ customers in Berks County — a visible example of grid investment that supports regulated-utility earnings growth and rate-base expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and coverage are circulating (transcripts on MSN/Yahoo), providing detail for investors to parse one-off items, regulatory commentary and capex plans; useful but informational rather than a discrete catalyst. MSN Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and coverage are circulating (transcripts on MSN/Yahoo), providing detail for investors to parse one-off items, regulatory commentary and capex plans; useful but informational rather than a discrete catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company guidance context: management has set FY2026 EPS guidance in a ~2.62–2.82 range and consensus sits near $2.66; analyst raises suggest the market is repricing future years more than current year. (No external link)

Company guidance context: management has set FY2026 EPS guidance in a ~2.62–2.82 range and consensus sits near $2.66; analyst raises suggest the market is repricing future years more than current year. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political risk: coverage highlights rising risk that PJM capacity-auction dynamics (price collars, elevated clearing prices) could increase customer bills and complicate cost recovery for grid investments — a potential headwind for rate cases and near-term political scrutiny. TipRanks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Read Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $50.20 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 101.14%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.