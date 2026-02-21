JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $177,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DTE opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

DTE Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat, raised guidance — DTE reported a fourth-quarter operating EPS beat and issued robust FY2026 guidance (management sees $7.59–$7.73), which supports near-term earnings visibility and underpins investor confidence. Read More.

Earnings beat, raised guidance — DTE reported a fourth-quarter operating EPS beat and issued robust FY2026 guidance (management sees $7.59–$7.73), which supports near-term earnings visibility and underpins investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stargate/OpenAI & Oracle data-center deal — A 1.4 GW take-or-pay style contract to power the Stargate campus materially increases load (and rate base) and includes minimum charges that de-risk revenue vs. pure usage exposure; management says more large-load deals are in talks. Read More.

Stargate/OpenAI & Oracle data-center deal — A 1.4 GW take-or-pay style contract to power the Stargate campus materially increases load (and rate base) and includes minimum charges that de-risk revenue vs. pure usage exposure; management says more large-load deals are in talks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulators approved a $242.2M power rate increase — Michigan approval lifts authorized revenue and helps fund grid work tied to large customers and reliability improvements, improving near-term cash flow. Read More.

Regulators approved a $242.2M power rate increase — Michigan approval lifts authorized revenue and helps fund grid work tied to large customers and reliability improvements, improving near-term cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Mizuho raised its price target to $155, signaling sell-side confidence in DTE’s growth trajectory tied to large-load wins and capital spending. Read More.

Analyst support — Mizuho raised its price target to $155, signaling sell-side confidence in DTE’s growth trajectory tied to large-load wins and capital spending. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Data-center pipeline and NDAs — DTE is nearing a second data-center deal and marketing more large loads, but some agreements are shrouded by NDAs and contract details are contested; this is potential upside with execution and transparency risk. Read More.

Data-center pipeline and NDAs — DTE is nearing a second data-center deal and marketing more large loads, but some agreements are shrouded by NDAs and contract details are contested; this is potential upside with execution and transparency risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Environmental penalty — A federal order requires DTE to pay about $100M for Clean Air Act violations at a Detroit-area facility; it’s a meaningful one-time cash/PR hit and increases legal/regulatory scrutiny. Read More.

Environmental penalty — A federal order requires DTE to pay about $100M for Clean Air Act violations at a Detroit-area facility; it’s a meaningful one-time cash/PR hit and increases legal/regulatory scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political and reliability skepticism — Local reporting highlights skepticism about claimed reliability gains and Michigan’s AG has sought to reopen aspects of the Stargate approval, creating political/regulatory uncertainty that could delay projects or invite concessions. Read More.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Featured Stories

