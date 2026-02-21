JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF $UTES

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,702,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF alerts:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UTES opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.73.

About Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics. UTES was launched on Sep 23, 2015 and is managed by Virtus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.