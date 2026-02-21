JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 53,107 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,606,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $207,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.9%

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.64%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Featured Articles

