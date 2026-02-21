JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,321,856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,856 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $217,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 193.1% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

