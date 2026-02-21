Jing Marantz Sells 4,157 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Jing Marantz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $193,425.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 126,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,338.36. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scholar Rock Price Performance
SRRK stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 10,825,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,759,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,860,000 after purchasing an additional 280,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,717,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,034.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,428,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 3,126,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.
The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
