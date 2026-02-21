James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.91. James River Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 109,877 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

James River Group Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $315.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

