Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $24,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $156.12.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

