Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.20 target price on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.75 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe’s technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company’s flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

