IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2131 and last traded at $0.2034. 30,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 187,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of IT Tech Packaging

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 1.18% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc (NYSE: ITP) is a global manufacturer of all-aluminum rigid packaging solutions, primarily serving the beauty, personal care, food and industrial markets. The company’s offering includes decorative and functional canisters, aerosol containers, tubes and closures that leverage corrosion-resistant, lightweight aluminum. By combining sheet-metal forming processes with proprietary printing and finishing technologies, IT Tech Packaging delivers premium packaging designed to meet both aesthetic and performance requirements.

Founded in the early 1990s and headquartered in the United States, IT Tech Packaging operates a network of production facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

