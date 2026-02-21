iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Boosted by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

