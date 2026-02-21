iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 682.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 579,074 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 469,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 464,811 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,531,000 after purchasing an additional 388,096 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,795,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,630,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

