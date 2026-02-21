iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 541.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $453.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.44. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

