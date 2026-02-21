iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and traded as high as $56.89. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 305,054 shares.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,596.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.