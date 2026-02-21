iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $148.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

