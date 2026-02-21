iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 184.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.35 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $96.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3347 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

