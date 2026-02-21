iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $386,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $95.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.