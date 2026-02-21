iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $386,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $95.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.‑Iran tensions) is boosting safe‑haven flows into gold, helping push spot prices back above the $5,000 level and supporting ETF demand. Wall Street bears turn tail after gold rises to $5,100/oz, Main Street bullishness unchanged as Iran tensions mount
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: analysts note a bullish reversal pattern and gold reclaiming key moving averages, projecting further upside targets that could lift IAU if sustained. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Further Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Session highs above $5,060 and continued headlines around the $5,000 handle are creating momentum-driven buying that often benefits gold ETFs like IAU. Spot gold shoots session high above $5,060/oz as flash S&P PMI worst in 10 months
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop mixed — U.S. GDP growth and other data are keeping investors torn between risk assets and safe havens; gold is holding key levels but could consolidate. Gold prices holding above $5,000 as U.S. GDP rises 1.4% in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: IAU’s uptick has occurred on below‑average volume versus its recent trading average, which could imply lighter conviction behind the move (watch volume on any follow‑through).
- Negative Sentiment: Fed‑related dynamics and technical resistance: hawkish Fed minutes, firmer dollar or a failure to hold short‑term moving averages would remove some of gold’s tailwinds and could cap gains in IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
