iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,323 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,740,000 after buying an additional 12,593,909 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,378,000 after buying an additional 213,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,837,000 after buying an additional 112,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

