iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Holdings Raised by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,984,000 after purchasing an additional 527,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.41 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

