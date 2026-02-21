iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial set a $200.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The business had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, insider Chad Patterson sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $51,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,219.21. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $458,008.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,927.23. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Key iRhythm Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting iRhythm Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Revenue $208.9M (+27.1% YoY) and EPS $0.29 topped consensus; management reported record quarterly revenue, improved gross margin and positive GAAP net income for the quarter. Globe Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat estimates — Revenue $208.9M (+27.1% YoY) and EPS $0.29 topped consensus; management reported record quarterly revenue, improved gross margin and positive GAAP net income for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Beating the street — Third‑party coverage highlights the earnings and revenue beat and improved profitability metrics (adjusted EBITDA, cash flow). These operational improvements support upside case over time. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Beating the street — Third‑party coverage highlights the earnings and revenue beat and improved profitability metrics (adjusted EBITDA, cash flow). These operational improvements support upside case over time. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials available — Earnings call transcript and slide deck published for investors to evaluate management commentary and forward drivers (AC C presentations and upcoming data cadence). Useful for confirming guidance/assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Company materials available — Earnings call transcript and slide deck published for investors to evaluate management commentary and forward drivers (AC C presentations and upcoming data cadence). Useful for confirming guidance/assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted positive market reaction after the print in some outlets — short-term sentiment can swing quickly as investors parse details. MassDevice: Market Reaction

Market coverage noted positive market reaction after the print in some outlets — short-term sentiment can swing quickly as investors parse details. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets across several firms today (Canaccord, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Robert W. Baird) — ratings remain generally positive/overweight but lower targets reduce near‑term upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets across several firms today (Canaccord, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Robert W. Baird) — ratings remain generally positive/overweight but lower targets reduce near‑term upside expectations and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rebalancing highlighted — multiple insider sales and large shifts in fund holdings raise concern about near-term selling pressure and supply overhang. Quiver: Insider & Institutional Activity

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Further Reading

