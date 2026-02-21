Invitation Home $INVH Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $201,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE INVH opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

