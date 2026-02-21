Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $504.05 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $607.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.51. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $1,488,256.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,494.40. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,852.19. This trade represents a 77.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

