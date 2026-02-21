Interactive Strength Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 24th (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd.

Interactive Strength stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,744,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,230. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Interactive Strength has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition boosts revenue guidance — TRNR signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ergatta, which management says increases 2026 pro-forma revenue guidance by ~50% to more than $30M; this is the main positive fundamental catalyst cited by the company. TRNR Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ergatta

Acquisition boosts revenue guidance — TRNR signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ergatta, which management says increases 2026 pro-forma revenue guidance by ~50% to more than $30M; this is the main positive fundamental catalyst cited by the company. Neutral Sentiment: CEO letter provides context on deal and next steps — management published a letter discussing the Ergatta deal, the rationale for the reverse split, and Sportstech loan enforcement; useful for investors but contains explanations rather than new capital or earnings. TRNR Publishes CEO Letter Discussing Recent Deal & Company Next Steps

CEO letter provides context on deal and next steps — management published a letter discussing the Ergatta deal, the rationale for the reverse split, and Sportstech loan enforcement; useful for investors but contains explanations rather than new capital or earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Retail/penny-stock coverage — TipRanks and other outlets flagged TRNR as a penny-stock to watch; such coverage can increase volume and volatility but is not an endorsement of fundamentals. 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 2-20-26

Retail/penny-stock coverage — TipRanks and other outlets flagged TRNR as a penny-stock to watch; such coverage can increase volume and volatility but is not an endorsement of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reverse 1-for-10 stock split announced — the company confirmed a 1-for-10 reverse split effective Feb 24 (shares adjusted after the close Feb 23). Reverse splits often trigger selling pressure and are sometimes viewed negatively as a delisting-avoidance or balance-sheet signal. Interactive Strength Inc. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Split

Reverse 1-for-10 stock split announced — the company confirmed a 1-for-10 reverse split effective Feb 24 (shares adjusted after the close Feb 23). Reverse splits often trigger selling pressure and are sometimes viewed negatively as a delisting-avoidance or balance-sheet signal. Negative Sentiment: Price plunge and negative headlines — multiple outlets covered a sharp intraday drop, which can amplify selling and rapid outflows as momentum traders and retail investors react. These stories may reflect and reinforce the downward move. Why did TRNR stock plummet 32% today?

Price plunge and negative headlines — multiple outlets covered a sharp intraday drop, which can amplify selling and rapid outflows as momentum traders and retail investors react. These stories may reflect and reinforce the downward move. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — recent short-interest entries report zero shares (likely data errors), so short-squeeze dynamics are unclear; investors should treat reported short metrics cautiously.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Interactive Strength in a report on Monday, December 29th. Aegis upgraded Interactive Strength to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.25 target price on shares of Interactive Strength in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Strength presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online.

