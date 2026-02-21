Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $44.11. Approximately 90,028,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 125,949,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of -551.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $1,579,378,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

