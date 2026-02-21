inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0002 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $16.23 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004602 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000107 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00021011 USD and is down -38.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

