Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47), FiscalAI reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 166.94%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Insmed’s conference call:

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed reports BRINSUPRI net revenue of $144.6 million in its first full quarter and is guiding to at least $1 billion in 2026, expecting company revenue to more than double versus 2025 and projecting cash‑flow positivity without needing additional capital.

Insmed reports BRINSUPRI net revenue of in its first full quarter and is guiding to at least in 2026, expecting company revenue to more than double versus 2025 and projecting cash‑flow positivity without needing additional capital. Management estimates a U.S. diagnosed non‑CF bronchiectasis population of 500,000 (≈250,000 with ≥2 exacerbations) and notes only ~11,550 BRINSUPRI starts in 2025 (<5% penetration), with substantial upside from COPD/asthma patients they are actively screening.

Management estimates a U.S. diagnosed non‑CF bronchiectasis population of (≈250,000 with ≥2 exacerbations) and notes only ~11,550 BRINSUPRI starts in 2025 (<5% penetration), with substantial upside from COPD/asthma patients they are actively screening. Payer access is described as favorable—>90% of targeted lives have coverage via policy or medical exception—and 2026 gross‑to‑net guidance for BRINSUPRI is mid‑20s to low‑30s while ARIKAYCE GTN is expected in the low‑ to mid‑20s.

Payer access is described as favorable—>90% of targeted lives have coverage via policy or medical exception—and 2026 gross‑to‑net guidance for BRINSUPRI is mid‑20s to low‑30s while ARIKAYCE GTN is expected in the low‑ to mid‑20s. ARIKAYCE delivered strong international growth in 2025 (Japan +40%) and the Phase III ENCORE readout is expected in March/April 2026; a positive ENCORE could expand ARIKAYCE’s addressable market from ~30,000 to >200,000 patients.

ARIKAYCE delivered strong international growth in 2025 (Japan +40%) and the Phase III ENCORE readout is expected in March/April 2026; a positive ENCORE could expand ARIKAYCE’s addressable market from ~30,000 to >200,000 patients. Insmed ended 2025 with approximately $1.4 billion in cash (Q4 included ~ $70M of one‑time items) and says it has a path to cash‑flow positivity on current plans but may opportunistically raise capital to fund business development or pipeline expansion.

Insmed Stock Up 2.4%

INSM stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a report on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Insmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Key Stories Impacting Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $100,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,159.19. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $1,979,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,512,131.15. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,253 shares of company stock worth $29,629,842. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Insmed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.