Insider Selling: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $898,650.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $898,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,853.30. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in NMI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

