Insider Selling: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $638,240.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. This trade represents a 29.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NMI Trading Up 0.6%

NMIH stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 184.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 125,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NMI by 219.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 86,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 59,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

