Insider Selling: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) Director Gary Tillett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,075. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
EZCORP Stock Performance
NASDAQ EZPW opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%.The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.
