Insider Selling: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) Director Gary Tillett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,075. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%.The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,167,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,622 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in EZCORP by 70.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,063,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 438,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,939,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EZCORP by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 785,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 370,103 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

