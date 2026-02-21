Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) General Counsel Sells $1,455,090.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Zimpfer sold 33,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,455,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 307,937 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,687.85. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CNO opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

