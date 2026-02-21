Insider Selling: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $52,351.67 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CEO Randy Teel sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $52,351.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,790.98. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arvinas Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $11.99 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 885,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 902,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 469,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

